Deterring the threat

Last updated 24 Oct 19 @ 12:19 |

Patrick Kennedy wonders how do we go about securing critical infrastructure as it embraces the digital age?

Until very recently, protecting critical national infrastructure was an entirely physical affair. Thick walls, sturdy fences and in some cases armed personnel were the key to protecting energy, transportation and water infrastructure from potential threats.

This status quo persisted for a surprisingly long time, even as almost every other aspect of our lives has become increasingly digitised. Most industries have fully embraced digital transformation in recent years, and the business world has become dependent on a highly complex web of interconnected . . .

