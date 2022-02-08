Deep Fakes

Last updated 8 Feb 22 @ 11:52 |

Alon Arvatz and Nikolay Gaubitch on the new pandemic on the horizon

Last year there were plenty of headlines on organisations suffering from ransomware, phishing and cyber attacks, with the Colonial Pipeline attack in May and Kaseya cyberattack in July making national headlines. This year, however, there may be a new threat – deepfakes.Deepfakes are synthetic media in which a person is impersonated using artificial intelligence to trick people into thinking that it’s actually them. They are a new technique that can be used by threat actors to carry out frauds, scams . . .

