Close quarters

Last updated 12 Apr 23 @ 12:04 |

Bernardo Chernitzky explains the benefits of utilising executive protection services for SME business travel

For many businesses travel is central to the success and growth of their operation, be that as a way to meet clients, to negotiate with vendors or to expand into new markets. Of course, it also comes with a broad range of risks, both for those travelling to safer countries as well as comparatively more high-risk destinations. Yet, outside of major multinationals, government organisations and large NGOs, many business leaders routinely travel relying purely on insurance policies to . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.