Are you covered?

Last updated 1 Jun 23 @ 16:46 |

Leyton Jefferies examines the importance of cyber insurance in the event of an attack

The recent trend of insurance companies tightening their standards is a challenge for organisations. Recent research by CSI Ltd found that only two in ten (19 percent) security decision-makers are fully confident that their cyber insurance will cover their cyber risk in 2023. Less than a third (29 percent) are fully confident they’re compliant with the new stricter terms that insurance companies are now stipulating.Cyber insurance is designed to protect businesses against internet-based risks, such . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.