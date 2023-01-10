All busy on the northern front

Last updated 10 Jan 23 @ 16:49 |

Barry Scott Zellen, PhD, reports as war in Ukraine persists, NATO reinforces its Northern flanks and the USA refocuses its attention on the Arctic Region

With war in the Ukraine now approaching a year of hostilities, many observers expect the conflict to persist well into the new year, with the spectre of escalation worrying many as Russia confronts continued setbacks. Far to the north, the war in Ukraine has had a profound effect on Arctic security and diplomacy, causing a rift within the Arctic Council as its seven democratic member states boycotted Russia . . .

Want to read more? You must sign up or log in to view it.